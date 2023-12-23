Former UTSA edge Trey Moore commits to Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are riding a wave of momentum.

The Longhorns flipped a few recruits over the last month to add to their already stacked 2024 class. On top of that, Texas added Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden and Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba via the transfer portal.

On Saturday, Texas kept the momentum rolling with a commitment from former UTSA edge Trey Moore. The elite player reportedly chose Texas over Alabama, LSU and others.

In 2023, Moore recorded the second most sacks in the country with 14.5. He also added on 17.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception. According to 247Sports, Moore was rated the No. 3 edge in the transfer portal and No. 12 overall player.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire