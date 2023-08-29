Former Utes star Britain Covey reportedly released by Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey runs down field against Kansas City Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The former Utes star was reportedly released by the Eagles on Tuesday. | Vera Nieuwenhuis, Associated Press

Former University of Utah star wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey is reportedly one of the unfortunate victims of NFL’s cutdown day.

Covey, who’s headed into his second pro season, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

The #Eagles released WR/returner Britain Covey, an NFL source said. He could return to the 53, and at the least to the practice squad.



Sources also confirm @MikeGarafolo reports that WRs Devon Allen and Greg Ward were released. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 29, 2023

NFL teams must trim their active rosters to 53 players by a 2 p.m. MDT deadline Tuesday. Teams can begin to sign players to their practice squads beginning on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Covey was the team’s primary punt returner during the 2022 season after going undrafted last year.

McLane reported that Covey could be a candidate to re-sign to the Eagles’ practice squad or 53-man roster after the cutdown deadline.

He was also released on cutdown day ahead of the 2022 season, only to be signed to the team’s practice squad, then the team’s active roster soon thereafter.

Covey, the former Timpview High standout, played in every game for the Eagles last season, returning 33 punts for a 9.3-yard average, with three going for 20-plus yards. He also had 18 fair catches.

He played with Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57 against Kansas City, a 38-35 Chiefs victory.

In the Super Bowl, Covey had a 27-yard punt return and ended the game with two returns for 35 yards.