This former Utah State quarterback is headed to BYU

Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead (10) looks downfield against Georgia State late in the second half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. Georgia State won 45-22. | Steve Conner, Associated Press

BYU’s quarterback room just got some reinforcements, and the Cougars didn’t have to look far.

Former Utah State quarterback McCae Hillstead, who went into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, announced on Thursday that he is headed to Provo.

Hillstead, a Skyridge High product, started four of the eight games he played for Utah State during the 2023 season as a true freshman.

He completed 59.5% of his passes for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing for 36 yards.

Hillstead broke the USU freshman program record with 399 passing yards in a late September game against James Madison.

This offseason, the Aggies added two transfer quarterbacks, Iowa’s Spencer Petras and Utah’s Bryson Barnes, with multiyear starter Cooper Legas and Hillstead also returning.

Both Hillstead and Legas entered the portal before the end of spring practice, with Petras becoming the favorite to be named the starting quarterback.

BYU has its own large quarterback room. Even with Kedon Slovis running out of eligibility, the Cougars return Jake Retzlaff, who started the last four games of 2023 in place of Slovis.

Former Baylor and South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon transferred in, as did Western Michigan’s Treyson Bourguet, and the Cougars also have Cade Fennegan and Ryder Burton back, among others.