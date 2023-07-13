Former Utah State linebacker Sione Moa transfers to BYU

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against Utah State linebacker Sione Moa (40) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Vasha Hunt, Associated Press

BYU has landed another former Utah State linebacker via the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Aggie Sione Moa, once a standout at Weber High, is officially listed on BYU’s football roster after having entered the transfer portal on Dec. 20, 2022.

A redshirt freshman last season at Utah State, Moa appeared in 10 games for the Aggies, racking up 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.

He saw his playing time increase dramatically after an injury suffered by USU starter MJ Tafisi, and alongside Max Alford was part of a youth movement at linebacker for Utah State.

Moa originally committed to Utah State in 2018 — he was a two-star high school prospect, per 247Sports’ Composite rating — before going on a mission to Jamaica for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sione Moa signs with Utah State pic.twitter.com/1gjenVvdQ1 — Patrick Carr (@patrickcarr_) December 19, 2018

Listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Moa is the older brother of Cougars’ freshman defensive end Aisea Moa and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He is the third linebacker to transfer to BYU this offseason, along with former USU standout AJ Vongphachanh and former Oregon linebacker Harrison Taggart.