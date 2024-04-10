This former Utah high school basketball star is entering the transfer portal

Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against the Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament in Albany, N.Y., Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) | Mary Altaffer

From 2019-2022, Timea Gardiner became one of the most heralded prep basketball players Utah has ever seen at Fremont High, culminating in her selection as a McDonald’s All-American in 2022.

Before that selection, she had become the highest ranked recruit to ever sign with the Oregon State Beavers, a program that has become one of the nation’s best in recent years.

Now, Gardiner is entering the transfer portal.

Earlier this week, Gardiner announced that decision on social media. The announcement came after Oregon State made it to the Elite Eight as a No. 3 seed before falling to eventual national champion South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3 Gardiner has had quite the lows and highs in two seasons with the Beavers. Before she even played a single college game, she got in an accident on an electric scooter and was limited to playing in just 15 contests as a freshman.

As a sophomore this past season, however, Gardiner played in all 35 of Oregon State’s games and was named the Pac-12′s Sixth Woman of the Year after she averaged 11.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.8 minutes per contest.

In the Sweet 16 against No. 2 seed Notre Dame, Gardiner led the Beavers with 21 points (her season high was 22), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block as they advanced to face South Carolina.