Former USU star Chari Hawkins makes Olympic team

EUGENE, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – A former Aggie track and field star is headed to Paris.

Utah State alum Chari Hawkins finished second in the heptathlon with a personal best 6,456 points to earn one of the United States’ three bids in the event to the Paris Olympics. Hawkins is the first Aggie to qualify for the Olympics since James Parker represented Team USA at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“We’ve had Chari Hawkins, Dillon Maggard, Ana Weaver and Bailey Brinkerhoff-Todd compete in international events for USA the past few years, but the Olympics is a whole different story and level,” said Artie Gulden, USU’s director of track & field and cross country. “Everyone in our program is super proud of Chari now being an Olympian and wish her the best in Paris. Aggie nation will be cheering loudly for her.”

Based on current World Athletics rankings, Hawkins will make the cut for the Paris Games. Final qualification for the field of 24 in Paris includes the top three representatives of each country who meet the Olympic standard in the event, 6,480 points, then the highest-ranked athletes until the cutoff of 24 is met.

Four top-three finishes in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials helped Hawkins qualify. She set personal bests in the shot put with a mark of 14.67 meters (48-1.75) and javelin with a throw of 49.28 meters (161-8) for second-place finishes in each event. Hawkins also took second in the high jump with a season-best mark of 1.79 meters (5-10.5) and third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.11.

Hawkins finished her heptathlon with a personal best time of 2:14.76 in the 800 meters to seal her silver medal.

Hawkins, who is from Rexburg, Idaho, competed for Utah State from 2011-2015, where she earned second team All-American honors.

The Paris 2024 heptathlon is slated for Thursday and Friday, August 8-9, at the Stade de France.

