Former USF star and Super Bowl champ shares Black history in new book

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former USF football star and Super Bowl champion is now a restaurant owner and a published author.

Kayvon Webster’s latest book, Our Inventors, is an educational journey about historic African American inventors whose stories often go untold. He teamed up with the Black-owned publishing company, Williams Commerce, to complete the project he started while playing professional football.

Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster takes off his helmet during break as he warms up during a practice at the team’s headquarters Wednesday, Dec.16, 2015, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“These are people I didn’t learn about growing up,” Webster said. “I felt motivated reading their stories, like a Black person creating an ironing board.”

Webster was a star cornerback for the University of South Florida from 2009 to 2012. He graduated with a degree in health sciences before playing professionally. Webster was selected as the 90th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. It was after he got injured while playing for the Broncos, he realized he had to start discovering other passions.

“It’s more mental in the NFL, a lot of things they are attacking you mentally,” Webster said. “Mentally they are saying you are not going to be who you was, or we are not expecting you to come back for this time. You put all of that stuff in your mind and you realize these people are counting against me, but they are supposed to be with me. So I said I’m going to show them and I’m going to show myself.”

While recovering from his injury, Webster developed his passion for writing and inspiring others through literature and eventually launched a YouTube channel called Kayvon Webster’s Dictionary. He eventually turned that into first book, Timeless Inspiration and now his second book, Our Inventors.

Kayvon Webster’s second literary publication, which highlights the stories of inventions and legacies of historic Black inventors.

“I hope I really inspire someone to keep going on their journey and not limiting themselves to what others may think or what they are doing,” Webster said.

While he may be a Super Bowl champion, Webster is truly winning off the field. Not only is he a published author, but also a restaurant owner. Webster is the co-owner of SmithxWebster in Miami. It’s a venture that started off small shortly after his NFL career ended and has exploded to multiple locations and a cultural hub.

Webster is working on several projects, including more books and restaurant expansion. However, he is proudly working on a project where he would partner with local high schools in Miami to create a culinary program for 11th and 12th grade students.

“I want them to be able to equip them with life skills and culinary skills so when they do graduate, if they don’t go to college, at least they have this skill,” Webster said.

Webster hopes his journey and his new books inspire the next generation.

