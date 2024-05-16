Former USF star Antonio Grier makes solid first impression with Bucs

TAMPA — At this juncture of his career, the chance for a tomorrow is tenuous, the margin for error microscopic. Every rep Antonio Grier gets at AdventHealth Training Center is to be cherished, and maximized.

“For the free agents and tryout guys, it’s more about learning and making an impression,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Friday. “So you want to come in in shape, you want to do the right things, you want to show growth learning-wise by each meeting and each day, and put your best foot forward.”

Fortunately for Grier, he can forge a first impression with the best of them. On the opening day of the Bucs’ rookie minicamp Friday, the undrafted free agent and former USF middle linebacker picked off a pass in seven-on-seven work.

It occurred nearly eight months to the day after Grier — who transferred to Arkansas for the 2023 season — scored on a 25-yard interception return against Kent State on his first play as a Razorback.

“You’re the man, so you’ve got to make all the (defensive) calls,” Grier said of Friday’s pick. “So I’m just making all the calls, getting everybody set. So I’m dropping to my number ... and then, shoot, that’s where the ball was. Just kind of be where the coach tells me to be at.”

On a roster currently operating at a surplus (including seven inside linebackers), Grier’s lone hope of hanging around is to make that initial impression stick. Through one weekend minicamp, he seems to have succeeded. While making the final 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent is unlikely, it’s not unprecedented.

Nickel back Christian Izien did it last year. Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi did it the year before. Undrafted Harvard tight end Cameron Brate, waived during his first preseason in Tampa Bay, ultimately made the active roster and spent eight seasons with the team.

“You can tell (Grier) likes ball,” pass-game coordinator and inside linebackers coach Larry Foote said. “He’s a serious dude. He texts me at night. He gets on my nerves, but that’s good.”

Raised in Atlanta, Grier, 24, was recruited to USF by the Charlie Strong regime and spent five seasons with the Bulls, leading the team in tackles in 2020 and 2021. He earned a redshirt after suffering a season-ending hand injury in 2022, and transferred to Arkansas.

He bulked up to around 235 pounds for his lone season in the SEC, finishing seventh on a 4-8 team with 36 tackles. He sparkled at the Razorbacks’ pro day, however, recording a 40-yard dash time (4.57 seconds) that would’ve tied for eighth among all linebackers at the NFL combine.

“It was tremendous at Arkansas, my best experience ever that I could grasp,” said Grier, who exited USF with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a master’s in entrepreneurship and applied technologies.

“I spent my last year there, man, it was amazing. Great coaches, a great atmosphere. That was probably the best thing that I took from it, just the atmosphere, the fans, the community. Just being out in that community was very special to me.”

Though overlooked in the draft, Grier caught the Bucs’ attention at their annual pre-draft workout of local players, and signed shortly after the draft’s conclusion.

“He came here with the local pro day, and he’s an alpha male,” Foote said.

“You can tell he’s a leader. He’s not afraid to talk; he grabbed the huddle a few times. He’s just a natural leader, a good football player. When he came here and we got done working out, I went upstairs, put on his Arkansas tape, and he looked good. He made a couple plays. You know he’s tough as nails.”

Question now becomes, can the first impression be stretched into a lasting one? Grier, who played in a 4-3 defense last season, must adjust to Bowles’ 3-4 base, which is rife with blitz schemes and quirky alignments. Embracing any special-teams duty is paramount.

So are a few more splash plays in mandatory minicamp and organized team activities.

“Regardless if I got drafted or not, I’ve still got an opportunity,” Grier said.

“That’s what I prayed for, that’s what I asked for. I’m not down about (not) getting drafted ... none of that. I’m here, I’ve got a logo on my chest, I’m going to represent it to the best of my ability, no matter what organization I’m with. I’m with the Bucs right now, and I’m grateful for this opportunity, and that’s all that I can be. I can only be where my feet are.”

Times staff writer Rick Stroud contributed to this report.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.