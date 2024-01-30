Former USC WR Tahj Washington has stellar performance at Shrine Bowl practice

Tahj Washington was one of the best wide receivers in practice sessions leading up to the Shrine Bowl game on Thursday, February 1. Washington measured at 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds, a small player who delivered a big performance on the practice field.

Washington flashed his potential on a comeback route, but he was far from done for the day. Later in practice, Washington showed his run-after-the-catch ability with a spin move that made the defender’s head turn! He’s fun to watch and can make plays.

Washington finished his college career with 209 receptions for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added another 438 yards in kickoff and punt return yards and scored a rushing touchdown at Memphis.

For USC, Washington caught 163 passes for 2,449 yards and 15 touchdowns over three seasons.

He may not have first-round size or speed. He may not even go in the second or third rounds. However, any team that takes a chance on him on Day 3 is going to get a player who has the ability to make an impact immediately.

USC’s Tahj Washington working on making crisp cuts in this drill. pic.twitter.com/yXzJSqgg74 — John Blair (@johnblairjunior) January 28, 2024

USC’s Tahj Washington shows off the speed and ball skills on this one. He’s had a fantastic week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. pic.twitter.com/mRlfiqzs0H — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 29, 2024

Really good body control and playing through contact from Tahj Washington. Again, probably my favorite receiver that I’ve watched at the Shrine Bowl. Consistently making plays. pic.twitter.com/BmctVGrh4s — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 29, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire