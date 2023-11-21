Former USC WR Kyle Ford beats Trojans, but had a tough season at UCLA

Ex-USC receiver Kyle Ford was shut out of the USC-UCLA game with zero catches and no yards, but he at least got a win over his former Trojans.

From Orange, California (Orange Lutheran High School), Ford was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He committed to USC over offers from Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, Arizona and 22 other schools.

In four years with the Trojans, Ford battled back from multiple season-ending injuries. He always found a way to fight through adversity. The 2022 season was his best year at USC. Ford caught 20 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford has had a disappointing season for the Bruins with only 13 catches for 152 yards and 0 touchdowns with one regular season game remaining versus Cal.

USC couldn’t develop its defense this season. UCLA could not develop its offense … until it played USC. Kyle Ford, though, didn’t have anything close to the season he hoped he would have.

It’s a real shame. USC could have used him this year.

🔔I love that bell — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) November 19, 2023

I asked #UCLA head coach Chip Kelly whether he could have got more production out of transfer receivers Kyle Ford and J.Michael Sturdivant this season, but he said there’s been room to get more out of everyone and put it on the coaches and loss of experience from last season: pic.twitter.com/lU2oxqSHya — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) November 15, 2023

