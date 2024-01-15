Former USC wide receiver Dorian Singer transfers to Utah

The transfer portal and conference realignment are creating some fascinating stories in college football for 2024. Dorian Singer, by transferring from USC to Utah on Monday, has created a new reality which will certainly draw reactions from a lot of fans at all three schools he has played for.

Singer played for Arizona in 2022. He transferred to USC in 2023. He will now play for the Utes in 2024. Stop and realize how wild this journey is.

Singer left Arizona, only for the Wildcats to win 10 games and become a nationally relevant program in 2023. Singer’s USC team was worse than the Arizona team he left behind. Now, Singer is joining a Utah team which has a chance to win the Big 12 championship in its first season in the conference. Cam Rising is back at quarterback. Brant Kuithe is back at tight end. Singer wants in on that action.

Arizona fans have to be watching this and wondering what might have been if Singer hadn’t left for USC. They also know that they might really need a player of Singer’s caliber if new Washington coach Jedd Fisch takes Noah Fifita and other top Arizona players with him to Seattle. Will the top Arizona players leave for Washington and stay with Fisch, or will they stay behind and wait to see whom Arizona will hire as its new coach? There’s a lot of drama as Arizona and Utah leave the Pac-12 and prepare for life in the Big 12.

BREAKING: USC transfer receiver Dorian Singer has committed to Utah #GoUtes https://t.co/CzEQqijjVr @247SportsPortal — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) January 15, 2024

