Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy commits to Tennessee

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound McCoy appeared in six games for the Trojans in 2020. McCoy totaled 21 receptions, 236 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The redshirt sophomore came to USC from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols went 7-6 (4-4 SEC) during Heupel’s first season in 2021. Tennessee played Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

