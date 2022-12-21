Former USC Trojans QB J.T. Daniels transfers to Rice

J.T. Daniels has found his next — and probably last — stop as a college football player. The former Gatorade National high school player of the Year and five star quarterback has been a generally productive player in college. He has thrown for 6,947 total yards and 45 touchdowns.

After gaining notice in his freshman season at USC in 2018 — throwing for 2,672 yards and getting significant playing time — injuries derailed each of his next three seasons. He lost his quarterback job to Kedon Slovis at USC, Stetson Bennett at Georgia, and Garrett Greene at West Virginia.

Sources: JT Daniels has committed to transfer to Rice, marking the fourth college stop in his career. Daniels has played at USC, Georgia and WVU since coming to college in 2018. Per @espnstatsinfo, he’ll be the highest ranked recruit to ever play at Rice. https://t.co/SDt0I4oPyT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2022

The appeal of playing in a pro-style system at Rice under head coach Mike Bloomgren and offensive coordinator Marques Tuiasosopo proved appealing to Daniels.

Daniels and Rice’s first game of the 2023 season comes against Houston on September 9 as the Owls move to the AAC from Conference USA.

