Former USC Trojan Brandon Holt advances to Southern California Open final

No. 3-seed Brandon Holt has moved into Sunday's final of the Southern California Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Credit: Lexie Wanninger/USTA SoCal)

Playing in a familiar setting in front of family and friends, former USC All-American Brandon Holt moved into the singles final of the Southern California Open with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(3) win over No. 6 Thai-Son Kwiatkowski on Saturday.

The other finalist will be determined Sunday as the match between Paul Jubb and Mitchell Krueger was called for the day when rain arrived around 1 p.m. with Krueger leading 6-4, 3-2.

Holt from Rolling Hills Estates was playing freely and errorless tennis taking the first set, 6-2, and went up a break for a 5-3 lead where it looked like he would serve it out at 5-4. But Kwiatkowski, the 2017 NCAA champion from the University of Virginia, had other thoughts and broke to even the match and eventually take the second set.

“It was a tough match,” Holt said. “It was going routine for me, and I served for it, but Thai doesn’t go away…He’s always there. He ended up playing well into the third set and I was able to scrap it out.”

Sunday will be a full day with both finals, and qualifying beginning for Week 2 of the Southern California Open after the finals are played. In the doubles final, the top-seeded pairing of Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac, both San Diego natives, will take on Kwiatkowski and fellow American Alex Lawson after the semifinal and before the singles final.

RESULTS - JANUARY 20, 2024Men's Singles - Semifinals[3] [WC] B. Holt (USA) d [6] T. Kwiatkowski (USA) 62 57 76(3)ORDER OF PLAY - SUNDAY, JANUARY 21, 2024PC3 start 9:30 amSemifinals - [PR] P. Jubb (GBR) vs [4] M. Krueger (USA) 46 23Final - Doubles Final - [1] R. Seggerman (USA) / P. Trhac (USA) vs T. Kwiatkowski (USA) / A. Lawson (USA)Final - Singles Final - [PR] P. Jubb (GBR) or [4] M. Krueger (USA) vs [3] [WC] B. Holt (USA)

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Former USC Trojan Brandon Holt advances to Southern California Open final