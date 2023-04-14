Former USC tight end Malcolm Epps considers his portal options

As you probably know, former Texas and USC tight end Malcolm Epps is back in the NCAA transfer portal.

Malcolm Epps spent his first three seasons at Texas before transferring to USC in 2021. On3’s Matt Zenitz reports Epps is going to look for a third school as a graduate transfer to spend his final season of eligibility.

Epps has caught 37 passes for 483 yards and seven touchdowns during his college career.

“These last two years at USC have been an absolute blast, I’ve gained friends & memories that I will have for the rest of my life,” Epps wrote on Twitter. “To Coach Helton & Coach Riley, appreciate you for allowing me to be apart of your football team. To all the coaches I’ve come in contact with, I want to thank you all for helping me crow as not only a football player but also a men I will always have Trojan blood running through my veins. With that being said I am entering the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer. The Lord is guiding me to my final destination and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store. 19 out.”

Epps battled for playing time at USC last season in a crowded tight end room. Earlier this season, Epps praised the Trojans’ position group and said it was the best in the country.

Possible destinations for Malcom Epps this upcoming season are: Nebraska, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Colorado, Miami (Florida) and Purdue, among many others.

