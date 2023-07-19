Former USC target TA Cunningham locks in two Big Ten schools as finalists

T.A Cunningham has drawn considerable attention in recruiting circles. The prospect’s five finalists included Penn State and Michigan out of the Big Ten. Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M round out the rest of Cunningham’s list.

So far, Cunningham has received a stunning 62 college offers. According to Adam Gorney at Rivals he has a top-five list, but Penn State is making the biggest push for his commitment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On3’s prediction model agrees that the Nittany Lions are the team to beat in Cunningham’s recruitment. They’re a dominant favorite at 84.5%, while the second-best odds belong to Georgia at just 2.1%.

Both On3 and 247Sports have Cunningham ranked No. 28 at his position. ESPN (No. 16) and Rivals (No. 12) have him considerably higher, though. Nationally, ESPN has him at No. 116 overall.

Cunningham reportedly plans to make his college commitment public this Saturday, July 22. He has made campus visits to USC. The Trojans were part of his thought process at one point. It seems the window of opportunity has passed for the Trojans.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL T.A. Cunningham is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 265 DL from Miami, FL will announce his College Decision on July 22nd 👀 Where Should He Go?https://t.co/IZWuuSgZiW pic.twitter.com/RBcmLARqq6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 14, 2023

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire