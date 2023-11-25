Former USC target Lamar Radcliffe opens recruitment after decommitting from Utah

Lamar Radcliffe, an athlete from Sacramento, California, had previously announced his commitment to the Utah Utes as part of their 2024 recruiting class. However, he has now backed off his commitment with Utah, putting USC back in the mix.

Radcliffe is listed by 247Sports as an athlete, but the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is most known for being a running back.

Radcliffe is rated a three-star prospect, the No. 44 recruit in the state of California, the No. 52 athlete, and the No. 571 player in the Class of 2024.

Radcliffe named a final three of Utah, Oregon and USC, but now Arizona and Nebraska have also entered the mix as teams that could land the junior running back.

In 2023 in high school, Radcliffe ran for 1,467 yards and 17 touchdowns on 16.3 yards per carry. On defense he also added 38 tackles, 7 for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

USC would gain an important piece if it got Radcliffe, but getting this addition to the roster at Utah’s expense would be even more of a win for the Trojans and Lincoln Riley, who need a shot in the arm in the world of recruiting after a bad series of months.

2024 3-star ATH Lamar Radcliffe has backed off his commitment from Utah following the loss 42-18 loss to Arizona in Tucson. Radcliffe, who primarily plays running back, previously named USC and Oregon in his Top Three, but received an offer from Arizona in May of 2022. https://t.co/048NaSRDn7 — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) November 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire