Former USC target Julian Fleming enters transfer portal, leaves Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming has hit the transfer portal. Buckeyes Wire has more on the story.

Fleming was a five-star prospect, the top player in Pennsylvania and the No. 4 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports, in the 2020 recruiting class.

“I want to thank Ohio State and all the amazing people who were apart of my rollercoaster of a journey,” wrote Fleming in a statement on social media. “Playing in Columbus has truly been one of the greatest times of my life and I want to take the time to thank the entire Buckeyes nation for all the support!”

Fleming was a two-time Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year winner in 2018 and 2019. As a senior, Fleming had 72 catches for 1,582 yards and 22 touchdowns. As a junior, he had 78 catches for 1,524 yards and 22 scores.

Fleming played four years at Ohio State but never emerged in a crowded and talented receiver room that has produced first-round draft picks Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and, soon enough, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Fleming totaled 963 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions in 38 games. His best season came in 2022 when he ranked third on the team in receiving behind Harrison and Emeka Egbuka with 533 yards and six touchdowns on 34 catches.

Expect Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Clemson, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Florida and Florida State to show major interest in the Pennsylvania native.

