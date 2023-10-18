Former USC target Drelon Miller decommits from Texas A&M

Drelon Miller committed to the Texas A&M Aggies back in June. He is ranked as the No. 62 recruit in the country, the No. 13 wide receiver, and the No. 11 player in Texas. His decommitment moves the Aggies from the No. 4 class to No. 5 nationally, just behind Alabama.

The Silsbee High School (Texas) senior is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound prospect. He is also listed as an athlete playing defensive back, but he does project as a wide receiver at the next level.

LSU , USC, Colorado, and Georgia could all be in the mix, according to 247Sports.

“I love where I am from and hopefully everyone respects who I am and what I am doing but I just feel it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment. I love Texas A&M but I need time to process what my next move is,” Miller said.

“This is a life decision. This is a family decision, not just my decision.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire