Former USC star Troy Polamalu shares his favorite Pete Carroll story

Troy Polamalu is a USC and NFL legend, great in both the college game and the pros. Pete Carroll helped develop Polamalu in college, creating a foundation for his future and providing a springboard for a career which would lead to induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We wrote about Polamalu upon his induction in 2021:

“Polamalu was electric during his time with the Trojans. He went on to be a first-round draft pick of the Steelers and a huge part of their talented defense year after year.

“In the NFL, he made his mark and revolutionized the safety position. He made the Pro Bowl eight times, was an All-Pro four times, and won a pair of Super Bowls in the Steel City.”

Polamalu shared his favorite Pete Carroll story. With Carroll being forced out of his position as the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach, we’re not sure where Pete’s next coaching stop will be. He doesn’t seem to want to retire from coaching; he wants more action. However, someone has to interview him and want to give him a job if his coaching career is to continue.

Here’s Polamalu:

