Former USC standout OL Max Tuerk dies at 26

Max Tuerk did everything the Trojans needed from him at USC. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

Max Tuerk, a former USC offensive lineman taken in the third round of the NFL draft, has died, the program announced Sunday. He was 26.

The cause of Tuerk’s death was not disclosed.

#FightOnForever, Max Tuerk.



The #TrojanFamily is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk’s passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family. pic.twitter.com/PBzN1J55Ch — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 21, 2020

A four-star recruit out of high school according to Rivals, Tuerk started at left tackle for the Trojans as a freshman, earned All-Pac 12 first team honors as a guard his junior year and played well enough as a center his senior year to be a second-day draft pick. Tuerk started at every position on the offensive line at least once during his college career.

The San Diego Chargers selected Tuerk with the 66th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Tuerk later spent a season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

Can’t even believe it. RIP my brother 😓 — Viane Talamaivao (@CoachV_USC) June 21, 2020

Just got some terrible news. Damn man, RIP Max Tuerk! Gone too soon.. ✌🏿✌🏿❤️💛 — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) June 21, 2020

A tremendous competitor. An incredible loss and our support for Greg and Val (His parents) will know we will be there to support them. As a parent I can't imagine. We are so sorry. https://t.co/0l8pHFxIMJ — CoachJohnBaxter (@CoachJohnBaxter) June 21, 2020

