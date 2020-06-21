Former USC standout OL Max Tuerk dies at 26

Max Tuerk did everything the Trojans needed from him at USC. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Max Tuerk, a former USC offensive lineman taken in the third round of the NFL draft, has died, the program announced Sunday. He was 26.

The cause of Tuerk’s death was not disclosed.

A four-star recruit out of high school according to Rivals, Tuerk started at left tackle for the Trojans as a freshman, earned All-Pac 12 first team honors as a guard his junior year and played well enough as a center his senior year to be a second-day draft pick. Tuerk started at every position on the offensive line at least once during his college career.

The San Diego Chargers selected Tuerk with the 66th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Tuerk later spent a season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

