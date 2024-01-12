Former USC running back Darwin Barlow transfers to North Carolina

The USC Trojans football program lost another player to the transfer portal in what has been a big overhaul. This time, it is running back Darwin Barlow who hit the portal. He found a new home in North Carolina with the Tar Heels, as he posted on X on Thursday evening.

Barlow was a nonfactor this season, and a big reason is because of the crowded running back room at USC. Barlow had just 81 yards and a score on eight carries. He had 96 yards and three scores in 2022, so Barlow is clearly looking for more opportunities in his final year of college ball. He deserves his chance to play and show what he can do. We wish him the best.

The Trojans have been making a lot of changes to the coaching staff and the roster. They recently found a new quarterback by bringing in Georgia commit and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

Barlow should see a big uptick in carries with the Tar Heels, who lost Drake Maye to the NFL draft and might be more run-focused in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire