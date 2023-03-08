Former USC receiver is looking for new home this spring

Former USC Trojan receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is from the Class of 2020. He was the 46th-ranked prospect, the seventh-rated receiver in the nation, and fifth in California.

Bryant played in only three games in 2022 before deciding to shut it down for the season and redshirt. In 2021 Bryant had a breakout season with 44 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant also averaged 25.1 yards per kickoff return at USC.

The former four-star recruit and wide receiver from Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School has Texas A&M, Miami (Florida), Stanford and Oregon as the teams he will be visiting. These are the schools most likely to land the former USC wideout.

More 1967 national championship!

Former USC defensive coordinator Dick Coury dies at 91

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire