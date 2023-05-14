Former USC receiver Gary Bryant transfers to Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks

The USC Trojans watched Briton Allen transfer to Utah. Now Gary Bryant has transferred to Oregon. USC has done really well in grabbing transfers from other Pac-12 programs, but the door has swung the other way in this particular instance.

Bryant knew that with USC’s Dorian Singer and Mario Williams being the featured wideouts in the 2023 offense, he likely wasn’t going to get the touches or opportunities he truly wanted. He did the math and entered the transfer portal. His landing spot: Eugene, where Oregon will compete with USC for Pac-12 supremacy. The Ducks will host the Trojans in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 11 in a game which is now extra spicy.

Ducks Wire has more on Bryant:

“After a breakout season with 7 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021, Bryant saw his role drastically diminish with the Trojans in 2022 after incoming transfers like Jordan Addison, Brenden Rice, and Mario Williams pushed him out of the rotation. Now he will come to Eugene and compete with the likes of Traeshon Holden, Tez Johnson, and Kris Hutson for a starting spot alongside Troy Franklin.

“With Bo Nix returning for one more season in Eugene, Bryant has to feel confident that he will be surrounded by elite athletes who can help him take his game to the next level.”

More 2023 NFL Draft!

New Trojans Wired podcast reviews USC at the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire