Former USC RB Ronald Jones II provides a great fit for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have found the perfect complementary back to Tony Pollard and Malik Davis in former USC Trojan Ronald Jones II. Jones signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys as a free agent.

Jones, who shares some similarities with Pollard in terms of rushing style, was the 38th pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Jones. He had an impressive junior season at USC, racking up 1,550 rushing yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, and 5.9 yards per attempt with no fumbles, forcing 58 missed tackles.

After a rookie 2018 season in which he saw limited action as a backup, Jones took over the Buccaneers’ starting running back position midway through the 2019 campaign, finishing the season with nine starts and leading the team with 724 yards rushing.

In 2020, Jones collected 1,117 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, and seven touchdowns when sharing the backfield with Leonard Fournette. He was part of a Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady and the rest of the Bucs.

In 2021, he relinquished his primary starting role to Fournette. While he appeared in 16 regular-season games, his production was limited. A late-season injury kept him from participating in the 2021 playoffs.

He spent four years with the Bucs before joining the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent last March. The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

Jones gives the Cowboys the ability to truly push the competition on the depth chart behind Pollard. In the worst-case scenario, Dallas still gets a proven veteran who has a lot of tread left on his tires with the ability to be the Robin to Pollard’s Batman in 2023.

“They’ve got a great offense and great offensive coaches,” said Jones. “I love the way they scheme the run and feature the backs, and I’m gonna be a part of that.”

That’s the mission, and Jones was clear about the skills he brings to the table to help the Cowboys.

This will be a homecoming for the veteran running back. Jones attended high school in McKinney, Texas, just 10 miles away from Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire