Former USC RB Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy reinstated and social media reacts

Fourteen years after Reggie Bush voluntarily forfeited his Heisman Trophy win, the former Southern California running back is getting it back.

According to an ESPN report, the Heisman Trust will formally reinstate Bush as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner on Wednesday, given the "enormous changes in the college football landscape."

Bush initially felt pressure into vacating the trophy title in 2010 after an NCAA investigation discovered he had received gifts and benefits while still a student-athlete at USC. The investigation also led to sanctions against the football program, which had to vacate its last two wins of the 2004 season (including the 2005 Orange Bowl) and all of the 2005 season.

The college football landscape has changed significantly since 2010, with rules allowing college athletes to receive gifts and compensation for their name, image and likeness (NIL). Since those rules' enactment in 2021, Bush has called on the Heisman Trust to return his trophy. On Wednesday, he got his wish.

Oct. 22, 2005; Seattle, WA, USA; USC Trojans tailback (5) Reggie Bush celebrates his 1st half touchdown with teammate (30) Mike Brittingham during play against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Credit: Photo By Scott Cohen-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Scott Cohen

Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy reinstated: Social media reacts

Here's how sports analysts, players and fans reacted to Bush's reinstatement on X (formerly Twitter).

The 'Get Up' crew reacts to the news that Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back with a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/QSz2KaPgVv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2024

Reggie Bush got his Heisman Trophy Back. You LOVE to see it. https://t.co/8SZukUV9VI pic.twitter.com/ajtgLzXJXC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2024

Some fans hoped that Bush's reinstatement as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner would lead to other "righted wrongs" in sports history.

Congrats to Reggie Bush on getting his Heisman back. While we’re at it, It’s time to give Armando Galarraga his Perfect Game. #DetroitTigers pic.twitter.com/iaib7UPwW2 — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) April 24, 2024

Updated To Do List After Reggie Bush Got His Heisman Back



1. Pete Rose HoF

2. Barry Bonds HoF

3. Louisville’s national title

4. Armando Galarraga perfect game

5. Stop mentioning the Bears could’ve had Mahomes

6. Make Day after Super Bowl a national Holiday

7. Statue for Joey… — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 24, 2024

Other fans were just happy to see the news Wednesday.

life now that reggie bush finally got his heisman back pic.twitter.com/ev8lsHqiyu — Nick✩🪐 (@weluvyounickk2) April 24, 2024

THE WORLD IS HEALING🙏



Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back, amid what the Heisman Trust calls “enormous changes in the college football landscape,” per @petethamel.



LFG🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yon1Ju5F5k — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 24, 2024

Everybody waking up to the news of Reggie Bush getting his Heisman trophy back pic.twitter.com/EzV4sicXBi — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reggie Bush Heisman Trophy: Social media explodes with reactions