Former USC quarterback JT Daniels is granted immediate eligibility at Georgia

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels was granted eligibility to play for Georgia next season. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

When JT Daniels began mulling a transfer from USC, it was widely believed if the quarterback left he would require immediate eligibility wherever he would go.

The NCAA ultimately tabled its discussion on a one-time transfer exception, leaving the Trojans optimistic their former five-star quarterback might return for one more season. But in May, Daniels announced his transfer to Georgia anyway, taking his chances on the possibility of a season spent in transfer limbo.

As it turns out, Daniels won’t have to wait. The NCAA granted the former USC quarterback immediate eligibility at Georgia, where he’s expected to compete with another transfer quarterback, Jamie Newman, for the starting job next season.

Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall. I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates. — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) July 13, 2020

“Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall,” Daniels wrote on Twitter.

The prospect of college football this fall is still up in the air, but Daniels’ path to playing time now has one fewer obstacle.

At USC, Daniels likely would have begun the season behind sophomore Kedon Slovis, who stepped in at quarterback in 2019 after Daniels’ right knee was injured in the first game of the season. Slovis excelled and secured his place as the starting quarterback after a stunningly successful freshman season.

Now, with three years of eligibility still remaining, Daniels will have a chance to start anew in the SEC as soon as this fall.