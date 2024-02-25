Former USC QB Mo Hasan talks about USC football

Mo Hasan, the transfer from Vanderbilt who was part of the USC quarterback group, suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s game, ending his 2021 campaign.

USC fans are watching J.T. Daniels thrive at Georgia. His injury is what enabled Kedon Slovis to get a foot in the door in the quarterback room in 2019 and establish himself as the Trojans’ QB1. Slovis played so well in the 2019 season that Daniels — quite logically and reasonably — felt he had to go somewhere else to become a starting college quarterback. He landed at Georgia, and the rest is history.