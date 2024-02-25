Former USC QB Mo Hasan talks about USC football
Mo Hasan has been unlucky as a football player. The transfer from Vanderbilt got injured at USC and was unable to have a playing career which took off.
We wrote this in April of 2021:
Mo Hasan, the transfer from Vanderbilt who was part of the USC quarterback group, suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s game, ending his 2021 campaign.
USC fans are watching J.T. Daniels thrive at Georgia. His injury is what enabled Kedon Slovis to get a foot in the door in the quarterback room in 2019 and establish himself as the Trojans’ QB1. Slovis played so well in the 2019 season that Daniels — quite logically and reasonably — felt he had to go somewhere else to become a starting college quarterback. He landed at Georgia, and the rest is history.
Hasan discusses USC football below. See what he had to say. Someone who suited up for USC in a spring football game and who has had live reps as a college quarterback now talks about the current Trojan program:
