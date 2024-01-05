Former USC QB Malachi Nelson will visit Boise State

Former USC five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is set to take his first official visit to Boise State this weekend after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 17.

While at Los Alamitos High School in Southern California, Nelson threw for 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior, winning back to back Gatorade State Player of The Year honors in California.

Nelson was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the nation on ESPN and 247Sports tabbed Nelson as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 13 prospect in the country in the Class of 2023.

He played all four years on the varsity team and finished with 7,984 passing yards, 503 rushing yards and 110 total touchdowns.

Following Taylen Green’s decision to transfer to Arkansas, Boise State’s 2024 quarterback room consists of Maddux Madsen (R-So.), CJ Tiller (R-Fr.), Colt Fulton (R-Jr.), Max Cutforth (R-Fr.) and true freshman Kaleb Annett.

Boise State finished 8-6 last season, firing coach Andy Avalos in November before winning three straight games to win the Mountain West title. BSU lost its bowl game to UCLA.

Boise State has a rich recent history that includes 19 consecutive years of being ranked in the top 25.

