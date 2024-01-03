Former USC QB accepts East-West Shrine Bowl invitation

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Slovis, who spent only one year at BYU after playing for USC and Pitt, threw for nearly 12,000 yards in his five-year college career.

Slovis finished the 2023 season with 1,716 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to 6 interceptions in eight starts, going 5-3.

“[Kedon Slovis] is one of most naturally accurate passers in the 2024 class. When we talk to NFL scouts, they love his ball placement on midrange throws that are so critical in pro game. The NFL is all about fitting ball into tight windows and Slovis has that skill,” said Jim Nagy, the director of the Senior Bowl.

If drafted, Slovis would be the third consecutive BYU starting quarterback to be selected in the NFL draft, following Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall. Slovis has carved out a long and winding path which has taken him from USC to Pittsburgh to BYU, and now to the pre-draft events in which he gets a big chance to make a significant impression on scouts and evaluators. We wish Kedon Slovis the best as he pursues his NFL dream.

