Former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown dies at 24 years old

Chris Brown died at 24 years old. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown is dead at 24 years old.

USC head coach Clay Helton announced the news on Sunday. The cause of death is not clear.

"Heartbroken to hear the news that we lost Chris Brown today," Helton wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Brown family. Chris meant so much to so many. Great person, player, teammate, and Trojan. God bless my friend. You are forever in our hearts."

Brown was a standout while protecting Sam Darnold

Brown played at USC from 2015-18, appearing in 53 games. He earned All Pac-12 honorable mention honors and was named USC Offensive Lineman of the Year as a junior in 2017 while starting all 14 games at left guard protecting Sam Darnold. He was also a full-time starter as a senior.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, but never played in the NFL. He started five games with the XFL's DC Defenders in 2020.

Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young in the last year. Max Tuerk died of an enlarged heart last June at 26 years old after collapsing on a trail while hiking with his parents.

