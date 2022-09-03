Former USC lineman Maximus Gibbs hits the transfer portal to join Jackson State

Former St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) lineman Maximus Gibbs has decided to transfer to Jackson State, according to 247Sports.com.

The 6-7, 385-pound lineman committed to USC in April of 2020, but has decided to transfer. Gibbs came to USC as a three-star offensive lineman in the 2021 signing class, but was switched to defensive lineman last season before going back to the offensive side of the ball.

At St. John Bosco High School in California, Gibbs was part of a national championship team as a junior. In his senior season, he was named to the MaxPreps All-State Second Team.

Gibbs entered college football as a three-star recruit. He received offers from Georgia, UCLA, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Arkansas and Boise State, among many others.

Gibbs started his freshman year on the offensive line but switched to defensive line midseason. While appearing in USC’s final eight games of 2021 (all but San Jose State, Stanford, Washington State, Oregon State), he had two tackles, including one for a loss of two yards. He had a tackle against Arizona and a tackle for loss at Arizona State.

Maximus Gibbs OL Transfer from USC Trojans will be Transferring to Jackson State University pic.twitter.com/4iTIgXiJIj — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) September 1, 2022

Gibbs was switched back to the offensive line in the offseason, but he entered the transfer portal in late August.

The lineman will be now playing for Deion Sanders and Jackson State this fall. Jackson State has been one of the most hyped teams in the FCS and the HBCU realm. They landed the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation last season, Travis Hunter, and are projected to go undefeated in 2022.

