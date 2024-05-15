Former USC lineman Cooper Lovelace finds new home at Northwestern

Former USC Trojans offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace has officially moved to the Northwestern Wildcats in the transfer portal.

Lovelace originally joined USC just ahead of the 2022 season, coming in from Butler Community College. Over the past two seasons, he played in a combined seven games for the Trojans at various spots throughout the offensive line.

As for football, he wants to be a versatile piece with the understanding he’s likely to slide inside.

“I’m working at trying tackle and guard, but I’ve snapped, too,” he said. “Coming in, it’s about seeing what I’ll be best at. Personally, I think long-term I’ll be best as an interior guy in terms of my goals to play on Sunday. But I feel like I have the quickness to play on the exterior. I feel like I can bump all around.”

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman also had offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Florida, Oklahoma State and others.

