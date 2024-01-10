Former USC linebacker Tackett Curtis lands with Wisconsin Badgers and Luke Fickell

The Wisconsin Badgers have landed one of the high-profile names in the transfer portal. Former USC linebacker Tackett Curtis announced his commitment to the Badgers.

Our friends at Badgers Wire have more on the story:

“Curtis was one of Wisconsin’s top targets in the class of 2023. The former four-star recruit and No. 108 overall player in his class instead chose USC,” Ben Kenney wrote. “USC had ESPN SP+’s No. 105-ranked defense, a driving force behind the team’s disappointing 8-5 record. Head coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in early November and will enter 2024 with staff turnover on that side of the ball.”

The former four-star recruit and No. 108 overall prospect picked the Badgers over LSU, Arkansas, Ohio State, Michigan State, and many more.

In his freshman season with the Trojans, Curtis finished with 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries. He set a career-high with 8 tackles in the road loss to Notre Dame and had a massive showing with 7 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 sacks in a road win over Arizona State.

Curtis will return to face his former squad in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 next season, when Wisconsin visits USC.

BREAKING: Former USC LB Tackett Curtis has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 225 LB was the Top Available LB in the Transfer Portal 👀 Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/2NuFLANhjv pic.twitter.com/6j89x823Nd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire