Former USC defensive lineman transfers to Arizona

The USC Trojans have received a number of football players in the transfer portal from the Arizona Wildcats in recent years. This time, however, a Trojan is moving to Tucson to play for the Cats. Stanley Ta’ofo’ou wants a chance to get playing time, and Arizona is his choice. Happily, he won’t be playing against the Trojans due to Arizona moving to the Big 12 while USC shifts to the Big Ten Conference this season.

We noted that Ta’ofo’ou was out of alignment with the 2024 USC roster because “USC opted for smaller, quicker linemen under Alex Grinch. This strategy regularly saw Stanley Ta’ufo’ou (6-2 / 275) lining up at defensive tackle and De’jon Benton (6-1 / 270) at nose tackle. The roster turnover has started as USC looks to get more stout along the defensive line. The Trojans will often be facing 12, 13 and 22 personnel in the Big Ten with the plan to run the ball right at the Trojans. USC is seeking help in the transfer portal.”

The fit might be better in Tucson under first-year head coach Brent Brennan. We wish Stanley the best in Arizona.

https://x.com/mzenitz/status/1795838574061068754

