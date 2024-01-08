Former USC cornerback Fabian Ross is heading to Hawaii

Former four-star cornerback Fabian Ross has decided to transfer from USC and take his talents to Hawaii. Ross spent two years at USC before transferring.

During his two years of playing time at USC, Ross saw action in only three games in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Ross was ranked No. 176 in the 247Sports composite hailing from Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman High School.

Ross also had scholarship offers from Oregon, UNLV, Washington, Michigan, Notre Dame and more.

Ross said this when he originally committed to USC under then-coach Clay Helton:

“With the Covid-19 pandemic and everything going on, I didn’t have a chance to visit other schools so I wanted to get it over with and USC is the right decision for me,” Ross told 247Sports. “Coach Donté Williams is a great coach and I have known him for a while, just building a great relationship with him over the years. He actually coached my cousin, Damon Ogburn, when he was back in college at San Jose State and he’s always told me how great of a DB coach he is, so it’s only right that I’m committed there now and get things going.”

Former Bishop Gorman Sports Performance Coach Chris Brown's Aided Hawaii's Recruiting Effort at the Las Vegas Powerhouse the Past Two Years Now Brown's Helped the #BRADDAHOOD land #USC CB Transfer Fabian Ross 🤙🌴 https://t.co/TQbALN07aV — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) January 7, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire