Former USC cornerback could join Nebraska in Big Ten switch

USC transfer cornerback Ceyair Wright will be in Lincoln this weekend, as Nebraska coach Matt Rhule tries to lock in the Los Angeles native and bring him to the Huskers in the Big Ten

“The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting a veteran cornerback in the transfer portal this weekend. According to Sean Callahan of Huskers Online, USC transfer cornerback Ceyair Wright will be in Lincoln this weekend.”

At USC Wright made 30 solo tackles, one interception, and six pass deflections in three seasons.

The former top-100 prospect and four-star recruit in the 2021 class has previously been an actor, appearing in several movies, TV shows and commercials. He played a fictional son of LeBron James in “Space Jam 2” in 2021. He also appeared on the ABC comedy “Grown-ish.”

During his senior year at Loyola High School, he was the focus of a “Dual Threat” documentary produced by Overtime.

He’ll have two years of eligibility to play at his next destination.

