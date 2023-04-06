Former USC commit lists new top 7 schools

Long Beach Poly (California) linebacker Dylan Williams decommitted from Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans in an announcement on social media in October of last year. Now he has a new top seven.

The top seven schools left in his recruitment are Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Michigan, and UCLA.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker is rated the nation’s No. 143 overall prospect and the No. 10 outside linebacker in the 2024 class.

Williams is rated the No. 10 linebacker in the country and the No. 17 overall prospect in California for the 2024 cycle. The Long Beach Poly product recorded 79 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception in 2022.

What matters now for USC is that Williams does not go to Dan Lanning in Eugene. That would be a terrible turn of events for the Trojans. The other schools where USC would not want Williams to land are Penn State and Michigan, given that the Trojans will soon compete in the Big Ten with the Nittany Lions and Wolverines.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire