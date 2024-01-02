Former USC coach Steve Sarkisian loses in College Football Playoff semifinal

The USC Trojans played and won the Holiday Bowl in a surprising outcome despite Caleb Williams missing the game. On New Year’s Day, former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has resurrected his career with the Texas Longhorns, fell to Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night.

After Sarkisian won the Big 12 title with a victory over Oklahoma State, and his only loss of the year coming to Alabama, his Longhorns earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, Michael Penix dazzled once again. Kalen DeBoer flexed his muscles in the coaching bout with Sark. Washington survived a late Texas run and brutal clock mismanagement to get the win.

Still, it was a successful year for Sark and the Longhorns, and the future is bright with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning on the roster at quarterback for 2024, at least for now.

Washington and Michigan will now face off in the national title game on January 8.

