Former UNM offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent hired to coach Louisiana-Monroe

Dec. 5—Former New Mexico offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent has been hired to coach the University of Louisiana-Monroe, the school announced on Tuesday.

Vincent, 58, is set to replace former Warhawks head coach Terry Bowden. Bowden was fired on Nov. 26 after a 2-10 regular season.

"We are fired up to welcome coach Bryant Vincent to our Warhawk family and lead ULM football," ULM athletic director John Hartwell said in a release. "Coach Vincent is bringing passion, positivity and a proven plan to guide our football program to levels of success we have not seen since becoming an FBS program.

"He is a relationship guy, and that will resonate with our student-athletes, prospective recruits, his coaching staff, the University, Northeast Louisiana and all of Warhawk Nation."

Taking over the UNM offense in January 2023, Vincent spearheaded a dramatic turnaround as the Lobos improved from dead-last in total offense (228.1 yards per game) and scoring offense (13.1 points per game) in 2022 to averages of 410.6 yards and 27.2 points per game this season. The Lobos (4-8) also finished as a top-20 rushing offense under Vincent, picking up 192.7 yards per game on the ground.

After former head coach Danny Gonzales' dismissal on Nov. 25, UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez indicated Vincent would be "sticking around" until he got his next opportunity elsewhere or under the Lobos' next head coach. UNM has not hired a new coach, but on Tuesday ESPN's Pete Thamel reported former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall was being targeted by UNM.

A native of Glasgow, Ky., Vincent spent 12 seasons as a head coach in Kentucky and Alabama high schools before getting his collegiate start at the University of South Alabama. He served as the offensive coordinator at South Alabama and UAB, taking over as the Blazers' interim head coach in 2022 after head coach Bill Clark retired due to health problems.

Vincent completed a 7-6 interim season before UAB's administration announced they were hiring Trent Dilfer as their next head coach. Vincent was hired by UNM on Jan. 3, 2023.