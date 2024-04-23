Former UNM Lobo Jamal Mashburn Jr. is headed to Temple

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jamal Mashburn Jr. has found a place to play his final season of college basketball. Mashburn will play for the Temple Owls. He announced his commitment on social media Monday, saying he is 100% excited.

Mashburn played his last three seasons at New Mexico, where he was a three-time All-Mountain West selection. Mashburn was second in scoring for the Lobos last season, averaging a little over 14 points per game. Prior to New Mexico, Mashburn played at Minnesota under Richard Pitino. He followed Pitino to New Mexico.

