Former UNM Lobo forward and NBA player Drew Gordon dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM men’s basketball player Drew Gordon died in a car accident in Portland, Oregon, Thursday night.

Gordon, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, started his collegiate career at UCLA after coming out of high school as a McDonald’s All-American. Gordon later transferred to New Mexico, where he starred from 2010 to 2012, picking up Mountain West Newcomer of the Year in his first season.

He was named to the Wooden Preseason Top 50 in his second season with the Lobos. In two of his three seasons, Gordon helped the Lobos win a Mountain West regular season title two times and a league tournament title in 2012.

His college roommate at New Mexico, Jamal Fenton, said the news of Gordon’s death was very hard to hear. “Drew was my roommate for three years,” said Fenton. “It’s rough, It’s shocking. He was a great father to his kids and he just retired. It’s tragic that it happened because he’s family first.”

Gordon went undrafted by the NBA after his season in 2012. He later got an opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-15 season, where he played in nine games. Gordon played in the U.S. and overseas during his professional career. He is survived by his wife, Angela, and two young sons, Zane and Brody. Gordon was 33 years old.

