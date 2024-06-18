Former UNM golfers selected for 2024 Paris Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 Olympic golf roster was released on Tuesday and two former Lobos are in the field. Victor Perez (2011-2014) and Gavin Green (2011-2015) will represent France and Malaysia, respectively.

For Perez, 2024 will mark his first Olympic games. The Semeac, France native is the 78th ranked golfer world-wide and comes in at No. 30 on the Olympic roster.

These games will mark the third Olympics for Green, after previously playing in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020. He enters the field with the 53rd ranking and No. 257 nationally. In his previous Olympics, Green finished 47th in Rio and 57th in Tokyo.

Golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics begins on Thursday, August 1. The event will be played at Le Golf National.

