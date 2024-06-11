Former UNM basketball player Anthony Mathis holds camp for a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the spur-of-the-moment kind of camp. Former UNM sharpshooting guard Anthony Mathis held a one-day event Monday for local kids with a desire to learn more about the game of basketball. Information about the camp at ABC Prep came out less than a week ago.

Despite the short notice, Mathis was able to draw about 16 campers in his attempt to give back to the community. “Yeah, I think it’s super important to come back here to try to give back to the kids and be a part of this community,” said Mathis. “I lived here for about five years and every summer I try to come back here and just hang out with the kids, just give a little bit of knowledge back and like I said, be a part of this community.”

As far as his professional career goes, Mathis recently played in Hungary, where he spent about six months. While he would love to be in the NBA, Mathis has embraced the opportunities that he has been presented with. If the NBA becomes one of those opportunities, Mathis is all the way in. “You know, obviously, it’s always in the back of my mind,” said Mathis. “I kind of want to pursue Europe. When you’re in Europe, they’re usually one year deals. So, next year I plan to be in Germany or France. Obviously, the NBA is always my dream. So, if that happens, obviously, I want to pursue that. I thought about going back to G-League a couple of times so we’ll see what happens.”

Mathis played the 2021-2022 season in the G-League with the Austin Spurs. He was at New Mexico from 2015 to 2019 before using his final year of eligibility at Oregon.

