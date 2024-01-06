Former UNLV QB and Mountain West Freshman of The Year set to visit USC

According to Pete Nakos of On3.com, the USC Trojans are set to have former UNLV Rebels QB Jayden Maiava on a official visit.

Mountain West Freshman of The Year Jayden Maiava completed 63.5% of his passes for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Maiava also added 277 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, earning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors.

The 6-4, 220-pound true freshman was a three-star QB prospect out of powerhouse Liberty High School in Nevada. He is now rated as a four-star transfer, according to 247Sports.

Maiava will have three or four years of eligibility remaining and will be able to suit up immediately for the 2024 season.

Miller Moss is the projected starting quarterback, but he is also the only scholarship QB on the roster right now. Adding depth at the position is a must; most Power Five schools carry three to four on their roster.

Maiava makes sense as a backup quarterback for 2024 who would have a chance to be the starter in 2025 after learning the USC system in 2024. Because Maiava is a young quarterback, he would have multiple years in which to make a name for himself at USC even after sitting out in 2024.

This would give USC a quarterback situation akin to what Oregon has, with Dillon Gabriel as the QB1 for 2024 and Dante Moore patiently waiting his turn for 2025.

