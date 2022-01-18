Former University of Kentucky player Rex Chapman joins CNN's new streaming service

MARCH 20, 1988: Kentucky head coach Eddie Sutton and guard Rex Chapman respond to UK fans after defeating Maryland, 90-81, at Riverfront Coliseum.

Former NBA player, podcaster and social media star Rex Chapman will have a new title to add to his list this spring as the host of a show on CNN's new streaming service.

CNN announced Tuesday that the weekly program "will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines."

University of Kentucky guard Rex Chapman is stopped on his way to the basket by University of Cincinnati defender Levertis Robinson, during first half action of their game, Dec. 1, 1987 in Lexington.

Chapman, an All-SEC shooting guard at Kentucky, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He went on to play 12 seasons with the Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, averaging 14.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

However in the social media age, he's become an even bigger star -- hosting his own podcast and amassing more than 1 million Twitter followers with his frequently humorous or heartwarming posts and retweets.

Oh, deer.



If you’ve already seen a very good boy save a fawn from drowning today then just keep on scrolling… https://t.co/cQUkhXAFFT — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 18, 2022

Chapman, 54, has also been open about his battle with opioid addiction that started during his playing career. And he's a frequent critic of politicians, especially those from his native Kentucky.

Chapman's new show will begin when CNN launches its CNN+ service this spring.

I’m hoping you’ll get hooked on my new show.



But don’t worry.



I know a good rehab. https://t.co/lKPlEoWFTb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rex Chapman: Ex-NBA player, social media star to host new show on CNN+