Former United boss Solskjaer set for sensational Premier League return with new club – Report

Former United boss Solskjaer set for sensational Premier League return with new club – Report

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could return to the Premier League as Leicester City’s new head coach.

According to The Sun, the 51-year-old has been in contact with the Foxes over taking the managerial role.

Enzo Maresca led the East Midlands outfit to an immediate top-flight return but he has since taken charge at Chelsea.

Leicester are now trying to find a replacement for Maresca and believe Solskjaer to be a good fit.

The Norwegian boss is also said to be keen to take on the challenge of keeping the Foxes in the Premier League next season.

He is said to be very highly rated by club chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha and narrowly missed out on the job last summer when they appointed Maresca.

Solskjaer took charge of Manchester United on a caretaker basis in December 2018 after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

His immediate impact at Old Trafford convinced the hierarchy to give him a permanent contract. He guided United to a third-place finish in his first full season.

The Red Devils finished runners-up to Manchester City the following campaign under Solskjaer, but he lost his job after a dismal start to the 2021-22 season.

The 51-year-old has since received several managerial offers but he wasn’t interested in any of them.