Former UND stars Kristen Campbell, Susanna Tapani selected in inaugural PWHL Draft

Sep. 18—GRAND FORKS — A pair of former UND standouts were selected Monday in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League Draft.

Goalie Kristen Campbell, an Olympic gold medalist with Canada, went in the third round to Toronto.

Forward Susanna Tapani, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist with Finland, went in the fifth round to Minnesota.

The PWHL is expected to begin its first season of play in January. The regular-season will be 24 games and run through late May or early June with a break for the IIHF Women's World Championships in April.

The original six franchise are Minnesota, Toronto, Ottawa, Boston, New York and Montreal.

The inaugural drafted lasted 15 rounds.

Campbell spent two seasons at UND from 2015-17. She used a redshirt as a freshman, then made five appearances as a sophomore while backing up starter Lexie Shaw.

After UND cut its program in 2017, Campbell transferred to Wisconsin, where she led the Badgers to an NCAA national championship in 2019. Campbell did not allow a goal in the NCAA tournament and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Campbell was on Canada's gold medal-winning Olympic team in 2022.

Tapani spent one season at UND in 2013-14, tallying 20 points in 24 games.

Tapani has played in three Olympic Games for Finland, winning two bronze medals. She also reunited with former UND coach Brian Idalski to play professionally with the Kunlun Red Star Vanke Rays in 2021-22. The Vanke Rays won the Russian-based league championship.

Two players who were committed to UND when the program folded were picked by Ottawa in the PWHL Draft. Ashton Bell was picked in the second round, while Gabbie Hughes went in the fourth round.