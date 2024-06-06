Former UND running back Brady Oliveira named CFL's No. 2 player by TSN

Jun. 5—GRAND FORKS — A TSN preseason list of the CFL's top players serves as a reminder former UND running back Brady Oliveira is a star north of the border.

Oliveira was selected as the No. 2 player in the CFL in TSN's Top 50 list.

It's a major year-to-year jump for the 26-year-old running back of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who was listed as the No. 48 player prior to the 2023 season.

The Blue Bombers, who lost to Montreal in the 110th Grey Cup last season, led the Top 50 list with 10 selections.

In 2023, Oliveira ran for 1,534 yards — the second-highest total for a Canadian player in league history. He led the league in yards from scrimmage (2,016) and touchdowns (16) on his way to the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award, the West Division Most Outstanding Player and all-star status.

Oliveira signed a two-year contract extension in February with his hometown Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros was ranked No. 1 in the Top 50 list. He threw for 4,252 yards in 2023 while passing for 33 touchdowns.

The No. 3 name on the list is familiar to UND football fans from the Big Sky Conference era. Former Eastern Washington quarterback Vernon Adams, now with the BC Lions, came in at No. 3 on the list.

Oliveira finished his UND career as the program's seventh all-time leading rusher with 2,822 yards — formulating one of the program's all-time best running back duos alongside classmate John Santiago.

Winnipeg opens the 2024 season Thursday night in Winnipeg, hosting a rematch of the Grey Cup with Montreal.