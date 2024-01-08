Former UND QB Tommy Schuster announces commitment to Michigan State

Jan. 7—GRAND FORKS — Tommy Schuster will be wearing a different shade of green next season.

The former UND quarterback and Michigan native announced Sunday his commitment to Michigan State.

The Spartans were 4-8 last season.

UND football's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and touchdown passes, Schuster entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season following more than four seasons as starting quarterback in Grand Forks.

Schuster has one season of eligibility remaining. He played in fewer than four games when he was thrust into action as a true freshman, protecting his redshirt status, while he also played during the 2020-21 season that the NCAA has granted a free season of eligibility due to the impact of COVID-19.

The 6-foot Macomb, Mich., native threw for more than 2,200 yards in 2023 on 208-for-294 passing with five interceptions to 19 touchdown passes.

Schuster, who threw for more than 9,000 yards and 63 touchdowns across more than 40 starts at UND, had a bit of an up-and-down season in 2023.

Schuster and the UND offense peaked in a dominant win over North Dakota State in October before getting shutout the following week at Northern Iowa and struggling in a first-round playoff exit against Sacramento State at the Alerus Center.

Schuster is the second UND player to transfer to the Power 5 this offseason. Earlier this offseason, offensive lineman Easton Kilty entered the portal. Kilty drew scholarship offers from many of the country's top programs before choosing Kansas State.

Michigan State, with a new head coach in Jonathan Smith, will have a completely new look at quarterback in 2024. The Spartans' three scholarship quarterbacks all entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season.

The expected starter at quarterback right now in East Lansing is Oregon State transfer Aiden Chiles.

Michigan State's 2024 recruiting class included two three-start quarterbacks, as well, in Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee.

Schuster's commitment may come as a surprise to some in Grand Forks as the Macomb, Mich., native had previously announced scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan and Western Illinois.

UND will begin spring ball in late February with what's expected to be a tight battle for the starting quarterback job between former Minnesota Player of the Year Trey Feeney and former Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Year Jerry Kaminski.

Feeney served as backup last season and was able to see action late in seven games. He threw for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Kaminski ran the scout team as a true freshman in 2023.